Thomas C Higley

January 6, 1953—July 321, 2019
On January 6, 1953, a special person was born, Thomas Craig Higley, to Robert M. and Shirley Supp Higley at Elko General Hospital. He lived his first two years in Wells, NV with his parents and big sister, Delynn, before the family moved to Elko in 1955, where they were joined shortly by his baby sister, Robyn.
Tom was an adventuresome child and delighted trying his hand at everything. He was often found taking something apart to see how it worked and occasionally he even got it back together. To his sisters he was very special even though he relentlessly loved to tease them, but it was his way of showing he cared.
He was a 1971 graduate of Elko High School and was remembered for his WWII jeep that he painted purple and embellished with a white lace hood and yes he drove it proudly. After High School he worked for the Nevada State Highway department until his older sister showed him what a college education could provide. He decided he would attend college and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from Weber State College. During this time he married his sweetheart Tina Cavender on September 11, 1976. He worked for Sperry Univac in Utah before finally settling in beautiful Poway, CA in 1984. During this time they added to their family a daughter, Alex, in 1985 and a son, Scott, in 1989. He had a successful career working as an engineer for Spectragraphics, Qualcomm, (his favorite job) and retiring as senior manufacturing engineer for Northrop Grumman. He was an outstanding mentor to many new engineers, sharing his practical approach and vast knowledge.
Tom could accomplish almost anything and was an avid do-it-yourselfer, from showing his son how to build a laptop computer to creating a beautiful garden and home for his family in Poway, CA. He had boundless energy and could be found working in his yard, shop, or on a car, he had many fun plans laid out to complete during his retirement.
Tom was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and brother. Tom’s eyes sparkled so much when he smiled that you couldn’t help but feel the joy that shown there. Our hearts were broken when Tom passed on July 21, 2019. He will be deeply missed. Tom is survived by his lovely wife Tina Cavender Higley, daughter Alex (Tyson) Konold, son Scott Higley all of Poway, CA; Mother Shirley Higley, sisters Robyn Gibson and Delynn (Duane) Jones,of Elko, NV and their children Russell and Tiffany Jones of Reno; He is also survived by Tina’s sisters and brothers, Linda, Jan, Bill, Bob, Pete and their families.
A celebration of life for Tom will be held at a later date in Poway, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to “Habitat for Humanity”.
