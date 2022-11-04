September 19, 1947—October 17, 2022

Thomas Cranmer Doe died October 17, 2022, age 75, at his home in Colorado. Tom was born September 19, 1947, in New Jersey where he grew up. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, followed by graduating from college in Arizona. Tom then began a long and adventurous career as a minerals geologist working worldwide. After many rewarding years working for gold mining companies, he launched a consulting business that he owned until he retired.

When Tom was in Hospice, he regaled caregivers with stories of his adventures, and often referred to himself as “Indiana Doe”. Golf and fishing were Tom’s pastimes, serving as a respite from, say, being tasked with removing an enormous constrictor snake from the cabin of a drill rig in the depths of the rain forest in Venezuela.

Tom is survived by his spouse, Cess; his step-daughter, Alyson; two grandchildren: Declan and Breighan and his daughter, Jinger.

Tom’s ashes will be lovingly scattered, and his family asks that friends and family who want to remember Tom follow their hearts by lending a helping hand to someone as Tom often did throughout his life.