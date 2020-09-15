× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1949—September 13, 2020

Brother, Father, Grandfather and Friend

This week, the world lost its greatest man. Thomas’ fight was one that could only be matched by the strength he possessed. Now he can finally rest. May he rest in paradise.

Thomas D. Mandity was born in Aliquippa, PA June 28, 1949 to George Mandity and Bessie West. He and his two sisters, Mary and Teressa, lived a happy childhood cheering on their beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Tom graduated Aliquippa High School in 1967 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam from 1967 until 1969 and received two purple hearts. After Vietnam, Thom returned to Aliquippa and started Millwright Schooling graduating to a career in a steel mill. Tom moved to Sparks, Nevada and met Diana Mandity in 1982. Diana and Tom had a son, Thomas Charles, in 1983 and moved to Elko, Nevada shortly thereafter. While in Elko, Tom met Kim Laughlin and had his second son, George Michael Mandity in 1992.