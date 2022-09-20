 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Edward Monjar

  • 0
Thomas Edward Monjar

October 25, 1937—August 14, 2022

RENO, NV—A Memorial will be held for Thomas Edward Monjar on September 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at LDS Church Cultural Hall, 1651 College Pkwy.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News