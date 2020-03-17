Thomas Floyd Jenkins

Tom was born on November 7, 1949 to John Francis and Julia Marie Jenkins, in Hamilton Montana. They moved to Nevada when he was a young boy. He attended grade school in the Wells and Elko areas, and graduated from Elko High School in 1967. He went to college at Utah Technical College in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he graduated with his Associate’s Degree in Applied Science in 1969. Tom enlisted in the Army National Guard on October 9, 1969, as a Field Radio Mechanic until he was honorably discharged on October 8, 1975. He met the love of his life, Janyce Elaine Myers, in 1973 and they married on September 11, 1976. While raising their two boys, he dedicated his life to the gaming industry starting at Bally Manufacturing and later in his career transitioned from Bally to the Red Lion Inn and Casino. Tom remained employed at the Elko Red Lion until he suffered a major stroke in 2012. Tom fought a long and hard health battle as a result of the many strokes he had suffered, beginning in 2012 until the time of his death. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia, nephew Eric Patton, and niece Jessica Vignolo. He is survived by his Wife Janyce, sons Benny (Jodi) Jenkins and Tommy (Jodi N) Jenkins, multiple Grandkids and Great-Grandkids, sisters Linda (Jim) Ardans, and Patty Tackett, numerous Nieces and Nephews. Tom was loved by so many people and we know that he will be greatly missed by any and all that crossed his path. He especially loved his grand kids and they will forever and always remember his famous saying; “Papa’s Good, Papa’s Great, True, True, True”. There will be a memorial service held at chapel of the Burns Funeral Home on Saturday March 21st at 2:00PM.