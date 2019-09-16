March 23, 1948—August 28, 2019
Thomas Harvey Broadway, Jr., passed away on August 28, 2019 with family by his side after fighting as long as he could with liver cancer.
Thomas was born to Thomas Harvey Broadway, Sr., and Mary Maxine Broadway on March 23, 1948. He graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1967. He served in the military from 1968-1971 and was stationed in Germany and then Vietnam during the war.
After coming back to Battle Mountain Thomas married Rhonda Minter on July 3, 1971 and had two sons, Wesley and Waylen Broadway.
Thomas and Rhonda later divorced and he reconnected with Wanda Stewart and they were married on May 9, 1998. Tom worked as a field diesel mechanic for many years and later passed his knowledge onto future mechanics teaching at Great Basin College and Battle Mountain High School.
Tom was a special kind of man who we all admired! He loved to spend his time outdoors fishing, hunting and gardening. He was an active member in the VFW. Tom loved spending time with his family and was always willing to lend a hand where needed. Tom will be truly missed!
Tom is survived by his children Wesley Broadway, Waylen (Christi) Broadway, and step-daughters, Camie(Mike) Gray, and Ginger(Scott) Hoy; seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Wanda L. Broadway and brothers Ivan D. Broadway, Dennis L. Wilkerson, and Lyle R. Broadway.
A graveside service will be held on September 21, 2019 at 11 am at the Battle Mountain Cemetery. With a potluck lunch to follow to share memories.
