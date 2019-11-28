Thomas J. Coyle, Sr., 79 years of age, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away on November 16, 2019. He was raised in Edgemont Igloo, and Belle Fourche, South Dakota. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy and later located to Seattle, Washington, where he was an airplane mechanic. He relocated to Ely, Nevada in 1970 and was employed by Kennecott Copper until 1983. After Kennecott shut down, he came to Elko with his family and worked at Newmont until his retirement.
He met and married the love of his life, Deanna, who predeceased him in 2014. He was further predeceased by his father and mother, James and Gertrude Coyle, and his sister Margie Apland, three other siblings who passed at a very young age, AND NEPHEWS Dan Trotter, Larry Roth and Bruce Apland. He is survived by his sisters Kathleen Roth, and Elaine Trotter, his sons Thomas (Barbara) Coyle, Bruce (Ilene) Jonas and Timothy Coyle, and his grandchildren Heather, Emily, Quinn, Caleb, Bailey and Katie. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Ronald (Joyce) Trotter, Dale (Claire) Trotter, Joe (Pauline) Trotter, Ralph (Virginia) Trotter, Jim (Kathleen) Trotter, Steve (Trisha) Trotter, Linda Baldwin, Sharon Roth, Mike (Patti) Roth, Mark (Amy) Roth, Robert Apland and Pattie (Michael) Motherway.
He had a great love for the outdoors and fishing/camping/hunting. Many family outings were made to the Ruby Marshes and Sunnyside. He was Mr. Fix It and could repair or remodel just about anything. He was also quite the backyard inventor and came up with many useful gadgets and ideas long before they were later seen at Cabela’s or an infomercial. He loved his children and grandchildren, and there was never a canine that would not have wanted to be a Coyle dog.
There will be a service on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Ruby Mountain Bible Church, 475 Diamondback Drive in Spring Creek, Nevada. Donors are welcome to contribute to a charity of their choice.
