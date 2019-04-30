{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Kent Noll

November 16, 1955 – February 20, 2019

Thomas Kent Noll, 63, passed away February 20, 2019 at home with his wife by his side. Tom is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Reece. At Tom’s request there will be no service. Patricia would like to share the following words: Tommy, You are the love of a lifetime I’ve always wanted as mine... and the special soul mate I always hoped I’d find. You are my very own, one perfect person, everything I always hoped for... my secret dream that swept me off my feet. You have a gentle soul that I always want to be close to and an amazing way of touching my heart. And if it’s okay with you...I’d love to go on loving you forever. Love, Patricia.

Celebrate
the life of: Thomas Kent Noll
