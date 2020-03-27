Thomas Lee Clark

June 27, 1938 –March 17, 2020
After a long battle with dementia, Tom has moved on to take pictures in a better place. Born the son of a US Marine Clarence B. Loper and Elton Marion McMinn of Texas. After serving in the military Tom moved to Elko in his thirties to pursue his hobby in photography. He married Terry Taylor and together they raised 4 children. He partnered with Bud Danner and they ran Fox Foto on Main Street for many years. Tom was the school photographer for all the school pictures, proms, team sports, and local weddings. He loved to say, “look at the camera, say Charlie”.
He was a big tall, muscular man with a deep voice which could be intimidating but he could always get a smile.
You have free articles remaining.
After selling Fox Foto Tom spent some time in Wells working for the Wells Progress and wrote a weekly column, “As Wells Turns!” His humor was dry, sarcastic and logical. Always made you think.
He had an entrepreneurial spirit with a knack for business ventures. He later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and married Cookie Eriksen Peavey and started Action Answering and a few other businesses. He loved to play poker and wheel n’ deal antiques. When Tom retired he moved to be with his children. He will be missed but we are grateful he is finally at peace.
Tom is preceded in death by his son Taylor R. Clark. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Clark, Tricia (JR), O’Neal; Tomi Ann (Scott) Hayes; step children, Richie (Mike) Eckert; John (Raeghan) Peavey; and Joe (Mary Ann) Peavey and his grandchildren, Monica, Graci, Reata, and Hunter; as well as great granddaughter, Anastasia.
He has left his mark in this world and will always be loved.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.