Thomas Lee Clark

June 27, 1938 –March 17, 2020

After a long battle with dementia, Tom has moved on to take pictures in a better place. Born the son of a US Marine Clarence B. Loper and Elton Marion McMinn of Texas. After serving in the military Tom moved to Elko in his thirties to pursue his hobby in photography. He married Terry Taylor and together they raised 4 children. He partnered with Bud Danner and they ran Fox Foto on Main Street for many years. Tom was the school photographer for all the school pictures, proms, team sports, and local weddings. He loved to say, “look at the camera, say Charlie”.

He was a big tall, muscular man with a deep voice which could be intimidating but he could always get a smile.

After selling Fox Foto Tom spent some time in Wells working for the Wells Progress and wrote a weekly column, “As Wells Turns!” His humor was dry, sarcastic and logical. Always made you think.

He had an entrepreneurial spirit with a knack for business ventures. He later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and married Cookie Eriksen Peavey and started Action Answering and a few other businesses. He loved to play poker and wheel n’ deal antiques. When Tom retired he moved to be with his children. He will be missed but we are grateful he is finally at peace.