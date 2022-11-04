SPRING CREEK—Thomas Richard Cook was received by The Lord February 19, 2022. He was attended by his family at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Tom was born August 7, 1935 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1954. Tom met Barbara June Allen in May of 1957, they were married August 3, 1957 and until Barb’s passing in 2006. In 2003, they moved to Spring Creek to be near their children, Tina and John Jivan and Teri and John Butters and grandchildren John, Tom, Mark, Sarah and Tarah Butters.