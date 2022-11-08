Thomas "Tom" Paul Joseph

July 4, 1954—September 30, 2022

Thomas “Tom” Joseph lived an amazing life. He was born an only child to Charles Joseph and Fumiko Fukai on a US military base in Japan. He grew up attending schools overseas bringing him to graduate high school in Thailand at the International School of Bangkok in 1972. He went on to graduate college in Las Vegas with a Bachelors in Psychology from UNLV followed by getting his Master’s in Social Psychology Research from Antioch University San Francisco.

He married his first wife Caroline, a rancher’s daughter, and learned about country life bringing him to Elko. He then worked as a counselor 25 years at the Nevada Youth Training Center in Elko, retiring in 2005. During his time in Elko he met the love of his life and second wife, Jeanne LeFevre-Valentine, and they had their only daughter together, Amy Joseph. He lost his wife to an aneurysm suddenly in 1998. Later on he remarried in 2005 to Mary Margaret Chelte-Morgan. They remained together until her passing in 2020.

Tom loved the outdoors and activities from canoeing, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, skiing, gardening, and of course traveling. One of his favorite places was Jarbidge, NV where he owned property for many years. He has lots of friends from all walks of life and places. He enjoyed sharing a drink and a smoke over good conversation and a game of horseshoes or cribbage anytime. He truly enjoyed life to the fullest.

Tom is preceded in death by his father, Charles Joseph; wife, Jeanne Joseph, and wife, Mary Chelte-Joseph. He is survived by his mother, Fumiko Joseph; daughter, Amy Elzinga; son-in-law, David Elzinga; step children: Katie Dow, James Dow, and Brian Apostolec; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; and their children.

To memorialize Tom’s life we’re creating him a dedicated website where friends and family can post stories and photos to share with all:

Site is in progress, please use the email on the website to contact Tom’s daughter for more information or to help plan a celebration of life with friends and family.