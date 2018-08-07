August 18, 1943 – June 30, 2018
Tim DeLong passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2018. He was born August 18, 1943, to Bill and Dale DeLong. Tim was a fourth generation cattle rancher in Humboldt and Pershing Counties. Tim spent a lifetime honoring his family’s ranching legacy and preserving agriculture for future generations.
Tim is survived by his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and granddaughters, as well as his brother, sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Come help us celebrate the life of Tim DeLong on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Indoor Event Center, Fairgrounds Road, Winnemucca, Nevada. Appetizers will be served beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 5:15 p.m. and a party to follow until 9:00 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.