Tim DeLong

August 18, 1943 – June 30, 2018

Tim DeLong passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2018. He was born August 18, 1943, to Bill and Dale DeLong. Tim was a fourth generation cattle rancher in Humboldt and Pershing Counties. Tim spent a lifetime honoring his family’s ranching legacy and preserving agriculture for future generations.

Tim is survived by his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and granddaughters, as well as his brother, sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Come help us celebrate the life of Tim DeLong on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Indoor Event Center, Fairgrounds Road, Winnemucca, Nevada. Appetizers will be served beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 5:15 p.m. and a party to follow until 9:00 p.m.

