*2wCAPFb*Timothy Bret Rosecrans
April 2, 1969 – May 17, 2019
Timothy Bret Rosecrans passed away in Elko on May 17, 2019. Bret was born in Reno, NV on April 2, 1969 and lived many years in Crescent Valley, NV. He was the eldest son of Corey and Linda Rosecrans. Bret attended and graduated from Dixie High School, in St. George, UT in 1988. After graduation Bret went to work at Cortez Gold Mine, where he spent almost 30 years as an equipment and crusher operator. Bret loved spending time with his boys, Hunter and Jordan in the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.
Bret is survived by his parents, Linda Rosecrans and Corey and Flor Rosecrans; children, Hunter and Jordan; brothers, Shane and Corey, Jr., and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his grandparents; Darrel (Bus and Louise Waters); and Robert and Florence Rosecrans; uncles; Tim Waters and Ed Rosecrans; and cousin, Lance Rosecrans.
Bret was loved and will be missed by many. His love, understanding, patience and compassion touched many lives. He was a link in a chain that held many people together.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Crescent Valley City Park, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and share their memories.
