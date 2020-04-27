Timothy Frances McManus was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on April 4, 1962. He later moved to Las Vegas, where he attended college and worked as an administrator for the Clark County School District for 25 years.

During this time he met and married the love of his life, Terry Whit. They moved to Elko in 2001 where Tim spent the rest of his days with Terry, his beloved horses, dogs, and many close friends. He lived every day to the fullest, enjoying concerts, campfires, adventures in the hills, hunting, and having backyard BBQs with his friends. Sadly, his long, brave battle against cancer was lost on April 18, 2020.