Timothy Patrick Garrett was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 peacefully in his home. Tim was born on February 16, 1953 in Lovelock, NV to William Arthur Garrett and Mary E. Huerta Garrett. Tim lived his life with integrity and grit. His most valuable legacy was his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. Family was life to Tim. It was not unusual to walk in his home and see Tim in his easy chair surrounded by his children and grandchildren and his wife Lin sitting next to him at his side. Tim and Lin opened their home and their hearts to children through the state foster system. Along with 9 children they both fostered many children over the years. They taught their children and any child that entered their home about the blessing of family and hard work. Tim did this through his long standing work ethic every day. He believed in earning a living and supporting those he loved. To many of his siblings, children, nieces, and nephews, he was the patriarch of the Garrett family. He was always just a phone call away if anyone needed advice in schooling, job placements, and or relationships. He will be remembered for his wise words of wisdom, patriotism, and his passion for history.