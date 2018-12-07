*2wCAPFb*Timothy Shields
November 8, 1952 – November 28, 2018
On Wednesday, November 28, 2018, our friend, Timothy Shields passed away at age 66.
Tim was born on November 8, 1952 in Fort Smith, AR to J. Pat and Deane Shields. His mother and father dedicated him to the Lord the day he was born.
Tim was involved in many revivals in Oklahoma. He rededicated his life to the Lord in Kansas and served as music director with Johnny Lay in Yakima, WA. He served in Cashmere, WA, then moving to Vancouver, served as music director with Pastor Tex Kersh. Meeting Kathy, he asked her to marry him on the first day he met her. She said yes. They were married August 19, 1978. Had their first child, Katie. And served as music director the next 18 months in Konawa, OK, with Pastor James Evans. They moved to Tonopah, NV in 1982, with Pastor Paul Ray. While serving in Tonopah, Annie, their second child was born. Tim became the pastor of First Baptist Church in Tonopah until 1991. Wapato, WA was his next pastorate for 4 years. Then moving to Carlin, NV in 1995, Tim became pastor of the First Baptist Church. Here he served in music and preaching, giving glory to God. All Tim wanted was to sing. He found great joy in singing for the Lord. He is now singing in Heaven.
Tim is survived by his wife, Kathy Shields, and his daughters, Katie (Matt) Melendez and Annie (Sean) Kukowski; a brother and two sisters. He will be remembered as Papa by his grandchildren: Michael, Addison, Bretta, Kaylee, Rylee, and Mason.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 am, at the First Baptist Church in Carlin, NV. There will be a lunch following.
