Tina Marie (Crook) Walker

Tina is survived by her parents Mark and Emily Crook, her maternal grandfather Robert Halverson, her siblings John Crook (wife Brittany), Brian Crook, Robert Crook, Aaron Crook, Toby Crook and Desiray Crook, nieces and nephews Adalynn and Brantley Crook, Cam and Jack Gallian, and Helena and Zaiden Lungu, mother-in-law Darla Horner, sister-in-law Nichole (husband Hunter) Gallien and Jamie Lungu along with so many cousins, aunts and uncles. Tina was one of those people who no matter what she touched; she would excel in it. She was an accomplished flutist, photographer, artist, certified small engines repairman, receptionist, EMT, miner, and Mine Rescue team member. At her time of passing, she was employed at Bald Mountain where she was certified to operate a rubber tire dozer, haul truck, water truck and was part of the Mine Rescue Team where she became a certified EMT. She absolutely loved her community in Nevada. She often bragged about how one or another had done or said something so touching to her. Tina always had a heart for the underdog, the down and out, the ones who had less, those with special needs, animals of every kind (especially reptiles). She was one of the most kind, loving, caring, giving and genuine people you will have ever met. Her beauty was not only skin deep. She loved her Lord with all she had and strove to treat others the way Jesus asked us to treat them. To many, she would have been the only Jesus or Bible they will meet in their life. Tina LOVED bad dad jokes. The worse they were the more they tickled her. She had a knack for making the worst jokes hilarious. She loved to laugh and to make others laugh. She knew how to cheer up even the grumpiest of people, making the crotchetiest people a little softer, and make the funniest of faces just to make you smile. She is going to be so deeply missed by ALL who knew her.