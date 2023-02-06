Tracy Lynn Lattin-Xavier, 53, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2023 at home, surrounded by her crew, after an almost two year battle with cancer. Tracy was born on May 22, 1969 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Rick and Melinda. When she was young she moved to Elko. She attended Elko High School where she was a wild child. In 1986, she met Jay Moon and they proceeded to have three beautiful children together. In 1996 she met Steve Xavier, together they started Xavier Layne Construction in 1999. She was always the entrepreneur and coffee lover. In 2001, she bought Mocha Mine Espresso. With the passing of Steve both businesses closed. Tracy then focused all of her energy on her family and her love for the outdoors. In 2013, Tracy became a grandmother for the first time. She always said her grandchildren were the loves of her life. She soaked up every moment she could with them until the very end. She will be forever missed by anyone who knew her beautiful soul.