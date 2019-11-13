On Wednesday November 6, 2019 Troy Lynn Jones, loving husband, father, and papa passed away at age 51. Troy was born January 18, 1968 in Murray, Utah to Bob and Shirley Jones. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1986. Right out of high school, he joined the army and married his high school sweetheart Lisa Risenhoover on December 23, 1986. Two years later they had their only son Tyler Jones. Troy was stationed in Korea, Massachusetts, and Colorado Springs where the Jones family made their home for 18 years. Their family moved to Spring Creek NV in 2005. Where he became a miner for Bald Mountain Barrick then SMD Smith Mine where he finished his career. He was loved by his family and everyone who met him. Troy was a quiet soul who wasn’t very social but had many friends. Troy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Troy had a great sense of humor and was often called awnry. Troy’s crew at SMD loved him like a brother. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Troy is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Hayes Jones sister Tiffany Jones Gourde his grandparents Tom and Marie Jones and his beloved dog Buster. He is survived by his wife Lisa Jones son Tyler (Monica) Jones granddaughter Haylee Jones of Spring Creek, NV father Bob Jones of Mesquite, NV brother Tommy Jones of Provo, Utah. Troy was also loved by his In-laws Teresa and Eddie Barry, Tena and Jimmy Inskeep, Brendee Kennah and their families. Troy Jones memorial service will be held at The Hitching Post 593 Court street Elko NV November 16th 2019 from 2pm to 430pm. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to a memorial fund in Troy’s name. Donations can be made to account #8819636773 at any Wells Fargo location or through paypal link to that account as well at paypal.me/troyjmemorial All donations will go directly to Lisa and Tyler. Thank you for sharing in our loss.