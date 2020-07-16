May 16, 1965 – July 13, 2020
Troy Steven White, 55, of Charleston, Arkansas passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born May 16, 1965 in Sacramento, California. Troy has been with the Department of Energy for 18 years, he was also a former Franklin County Deputy and State Trooper with the Arkansas State Police H-Troop Fort Smith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Troy was preceded in death by his father; John Harlan White. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years; Vicki Lynn White, one son; Levi Garrett White and his wife April Marie of Charleston, Arkansas; two daughters, Taylor Danielle White of Reno, Nevada and Lindsay Noel King and her husband Taylor of Charleston, Arkansas; granddaughter, Eva Lynn King; mother, Maureen Delores White of Minden, Nevada; brother, Todd Evan White and his wife Angela of Reno; in-laws, Chuck and his wife Sherri Fels, Stacy and Steven Greb; nieces; Emma White, Holly White and Mary White of Reno, Nevada; Jordan and Carl Cleveland of Charleston, Arkansas; nephews, Darren Friend and Landon Greb; great nephew, Beckhym Cleveland.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary Charleston, Arkansas. To place an online tribute please go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.