May 16, 1965 – July 13, 2020

Troy Steven White, 55, of Charleston, Arkansas passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born May 16, 1965 in Sacramento, California. Troy has been with the Department of Energy for 18 years, he was also a former Franklin County Deputy and State Trooper with the Arkansas State Police H-Troop Fort Smith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

Troy was preceded in death by his father; John Harlan White. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years; Vicki Lynn White, one son; Levi Garrett White and his wife April Marie of Charleston, Arkansas; two daughters, Taylor Danielle White of Reno, Nevada and Lindsay Noel King and her husband Taylor of Charleston, Arkansas; granddaughter, Eva Lynn King; mother, Maureen Delores White of Minden, Nevada; brother, Todd Evan White and his wife Angela of Reno; in-laws, Chuck and his wife Sherri Fels, Stacy and Steven Greb; nieces; Emma White, Holly White and Mary White of Reno, Nevada; Jordan and Carl Cleveland of Charleston, Arkansas; nephews, Darren Friend and Landon Greb; great nephew, Beckhym Cleveland.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary Charleston, Arkansas. To place an online tribute please go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.