Tuff Joseph Robblee

Tuff Joseph Robblee

November 5, 1993—August 10, 2022

ELKO—Beloved Son, father, brother and most precious grandson passed away on August 10, 2022. He was born to Dennis Robblee and Shawn Davis. He attended school in Elko and Las Vegas, Nevada. He married Reyna Villanueva and was blessed with two daughters, Mikenna and Stella.

Tuff was an avid dirt bike competitor and BMX competitor. At the time of his death he worked as a driller assistant in Alaska and he fell in love with the beauty of it. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stella; grandparents: Pam and Corky Caldwell and Dick Seal.

Surviving family members include: daughter, Mikenna Robblee; father, Dennis Robblee; mother, Shawn Davis; and stepmother, Iva Robblee; brothers: Slade and Gunner Robblee, Giovanni Bottari; sisters: Tyra Algerio and Cherina Anno; grandmother, Rebel Seal.

Memorial service to be held August 27, 2022 at 461 So 9th at 12:30 p.m.

