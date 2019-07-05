Valerie Hackler

October 13, 1948 – June 14, 2019
Valerie J. Hackler, age 70, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Ashley Manor Memory Care Facility in Mtn. Home, Idaho.
Valerie was born October 13, 1948 in Southern California to Carl and Evelyn Schaumann. Later Valerie’s mother married Billy Gene (Bill) Thompson; Bill and Evelyn then raised Valerie and her brother, Carl, in Southern California; where they spent countless hours with their cousins, Dennis and Dale, being fun loving and mischievous kids.
Valerie met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hackler. Bob and Valerie soon married, and had four kids; Ron, Deanna, Bobby and Kathy. In the early 70’s, they moved to Nevada, finally settling in Elko, where they raised their family. Bob and Valerie were married for 48 years, until Bob passed away in 2012.
Valerie had many passions; she loved crocheting, sewing, gardening, working in the yard and going to baseball games that Bob coached. After raising her kids, Valerie and Bob loved to travel. Valerie’s greatest passion was her grandkids; loving and spoiling them with many trips to Disneyland. Valerie enjoyed attending and cheering her grandchildren’s sporting and academic events.
Valerie worked for the school district as a bus driver for 29 years. The majority of those years she drove the special needs bus. Val was a special needs advocate and loved her job of servicing the families and the children that rode her bus.
Valerie was preceded in death by her husband Bob, mother and father, Bill and Evelyn, Aunt Ila and best friend Loretta. Left to honor Valerie and remember her love are her four children; Ron (Christina), Deanna (Pete), Bobby (Madaya), Kathy (Travis), brother Carl (Yvonne); 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandkids; 2 nephews; one niece and many great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be July 27, 2019 at 2:30p.m., at the Jiggs Hall, Jiggs, Nevada.
