Valerie (Jeannie) Montoya

August 31, 1954 – January 24, 2023

Jeannie was a very dedicated wife, mother and grandma. My one true love left to rest in the comfort of the Lord in Heaven.

Jeannie and I met in Guam in 1978 and I was married to the most beautiful and caring woman in the world for 44 years. We lived in Spring Creek for the past 15 years or so. Jeannie was selfless and always was doing for me and others and not herself.

A Staff Sargeant in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. Jeannie was a Gulf War Veteran and was Honorably Discharged after her service. She later drove truck and was a waitress.

Jeannie had family in West Virginia, Delaware and Nevada. She raised foster children, her own children and her grandchildren. She was always looking after children and cooking and cleaning daily.

Jeannie passed away from complication after a routine surgery in Reno, NV. She is survived by her husband, Mike Montoya, of Spring Creek; daughters, Tashina (James) Matheson, Spring Creek; Christina (Nigel) Raman, Newark, Delaware; son, Phillip Graham; baby brother, Billy Chapman; Aunt Neola, Elkview, WV; grandchildren: Kyrel, Jayvon, Zaiden and King Matheson and Danielle, Adriel and Rachael Raman. Jeannie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Okey and Mable Chapman; sister, Tammy Beaver; and father-in-law, Harold Blain Morrison.

Please tell the one who loves you and takes care of you, Thank you often and how much you love them. You never know when they will be taken from your arms.

Services will be February 17, at 10am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 1035 C St. Elko, followed by a reception. Please bring your memories.