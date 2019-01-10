Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituaries

May 19, 1943—December 25, 2018

Valorie Van Leeuwen was a long time Elko County resident. Valorie passed away December 25, 2018. She was born in Salem, OR on May 19, 1943. After her marriage to Robert L Van Leeuwen, they settled in Elko in 1967. Valorie was active in Girl Scouting, and also women’s softball league. She loved sewing, antiques, growing flowers, gardening, hunting and fishing. Valorie and her husband Robert (Bob) together raised 3 daughters: Val Wines of Ruby Valley, NV, LaDonna Vietti of Goldendale, WA, and Kimberly Lynch of Yakima, WA. Valorie also had 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in May 1990. The family will hold a private service in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

Celebrate
the life of: Valorie Van Leeuwen
