Vernon Chapin

*2wCAPFb*Vernon A. Chapin

July 30, 1930 – June 25, 2019

Vernon A. Chapin was born in Charleston, Nevada on July 30, 1930 to Ed and Alice Chapin. He passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019.

Vernon enjoyed growing up cowboying on various area ranches, piloting planes, digging for bottles along the old central pacific railroad, and exploring ghost towns throughout northeastern Nevada. He also served in the Navy during the Korean conflict on various submarines. He was employed by the Nevada State Highway Department for many years until retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Alice Chapin, and brothers, George and Charley (Lois) Chapin. Vernon is survived by his wife Judy; son Daniel; daughter Cheri (Jerry) Sestanovich; grandsons Jason (Bobbi), Chad (Andrea), Ty (Erin), and CJ; great granddaughters Charlee, Marvel, Reagan, and Bradley; brothers Harold (Rita) Chapin, Jerry (Karla) Chapin; sister-in- law Delma Chapin, along with many nieces and nephews.

Heartfelt thanks to the University of Utah Hospital Acute Care Team for their caring assistance and support.

As per Vernon’s wishes, no services will be held. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the charity of your choice.

Have a great ride Dad. You will be dearly missed.

