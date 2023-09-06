March 23, 1928—September 2, 2023

Vida Jean Powell, known to her loved ones as Jean, peacefully passed away on September 2, 2023, at the age of 95 in Elko, NV. She was born on March 23, 1928, in Plainview, NE, the daughter of Otto “Bud” and Iva Jean Brinkman.

Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished her family above all else. Her warm smile and strong work ethic were admired by all who knew her. Jean’s passion for education led her to a fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher. She touched the lives of countless students, leaving a lasting impact on their educational journey.

In her retirement years, she embarked on numerous adventures, touring and cruising to various destinations such as Scandinavia, Australia, the Holy Land, Alaska, and Hawaii. She and Birney loved their snowbird home in Florence, AZ, where she enjoyed craft classes, golfing, and playing cards with both old and new friends and family.

Jean’s unwavering love, infectious smile, and kind heart will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.

Jean will be deeply missed by her daughters: Barbara (Stuart) Bates, Rama (Pete) Paris, Dianne (Michael) McClusky, Janice (Herb) Shedd, and Valerie (Lee) Watson. She also leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion through her grandchildren: Evan (Amy) Bates, Aintxane (Trent) Whitaker, Sara Bates, Andrea (Jeremy) Nevin, Kevin (Meri) McClusky, Shaun (Jane) McClusky, Joel (Laura) Shedd, Matthew (Cynthia) Shedd, Daniel Shedd, Amanda (Brad Slayton) Watson, and Brett (Tiffani) Watson. Her great-grandchildren, Cole, Lane, and Scarlett Whitaker, Luke, Miles, and Bennett Nevin, Redford Bates, Benjamin and Finnigan Shedd, and Willa Bates, will forever carry her memory in their hearts.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Lloyd “Slim”, Louis, and Dean Brinkman, her husbands Charles “Chuck” Rogers and Birney Powell, and her son Kevin Powell.

Jean found solace in her faith and was a member of the Elko First Presbyterian Church where she worshiped and found lifetime friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Inn for their loving care over the last 5 years.

A memorial service to celebrate Jean’s remarkable life will be held at 11AM September 16 at the Elko First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Family and friends are invited to join together in honoring her memory.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Shriners Hospital, the Northeastern Nevada museum, or the local nonprofit Horizon Hospice