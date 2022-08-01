Vincent Paul Salaz

November 5, 1953—July 24, 2022

Vincent was born on November 5, 1953 in Elko, Nevada to Maclobio and Joan Salaz. He attended local schools. After graduating from Elko High School, Vincent attended Link’s School of Business in Boise, Idaho, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

While growing up, Vincent was involved in Boy Scouts and religious education classes. When he was older he enjoyed playing the saxophone, bowling, photography, bird watching, fishing, sports card collecting and technology trouble shooting.

He had a profound love for music and enjoyed attending musicals and recitals that his family members played in. He was always there to give encouragement and praise. He also enjoyed attending rock concerts and Broadway musicals performed by famous artists.

Vincent’s love for adventure took him to different countries around the world and places in the United States. He had lived and worked in Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada (Elko, Fallon, Fernley and Reno). While living in Elko, Vincent was a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. His employment was related to accounting and business. Vincent was trustworthy, well respected and valued for his work ethics. He was meticulous and his attention to detail was remarkable. After he retired, he moved to Palestine, Texas where he lived with his niece, Tammy Dolbin and her family until he passed away. During this time, he enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. And all of us benefited from his culinary talents and the new recipes he tried. He was also an avid puzzler and enjoyed reading sci-fi thrillers.

Vincent is well remembered by his family for his love of the holidays and how he would go all out decorating. He is also remembered for the life lessons he gave us while we were growing up and thoroughness in completing tasks. But more important, he made all of us feel special and loved, especially his nieces and nephews.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents: Maclobio and Joan Salaz; his sister, Patricia Salaz; paternal grandparents: Celestino and Locadia Salaz; his maternal grandparents: Miguel and Perfecta Quintana; nephews: Ricky Mendez, Brian Carter, Mackey Montoya, Joey Schweer; great-nephew, Payton Schweer and many aunts; uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his uncle Ricardo Quintana; sisters: Ellen Mendez (Saul), Judi Carter (Doug), Katherine Van Houten, Karen Schweer (Randy); brothers: Michael Salaz, Gene Salaz and several nieces; nephews; along with great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Per Vincent’s request, a Viewing will be held on August 5, 2022 at Burns Funeral Home from 3:00-4:30 p.m. with the Rosary following from 4:30-5:00 p.m. and the Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus, P.O. Box 2752, Reno, NV 89505

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart and I will stay there forever.”