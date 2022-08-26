July 27, 1943—August 5, 2022

Virginia “Ginger” Perry passed away peacefully from complications from dementia, August 5, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado surrounded by the love of her nurses and her daughter, Gina by her side.

Ginger was born July 27, 1943 to Thad and Marion Rogers in Elko, NV. Ginger spent her younger years helping her mother at the beauty shop cleaning and learning the tricks of the trade. She eventually became a licensed cosmetologist and bought the hair salon from Marion and made it her own shop. Ginger had a deep love and passion for gardening and flowers particularly the roses. Ginger also loved photography and had many of her photographs framed in her home. Although Ginger had many talents, she spent most of her life being a homemaker and caregiver. The love of her life was her cat, Riley that she adopted after he became part of the family while she took care of Thad in his final years. She enjoyed being a part of the senior center and eating lunch and playing pinochle with her friends many days of the week.

Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, Thad and Marion Rogers and her brother, David Rogers.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina Perry (Grand Junction); Todd Perry (adopted son); Kay Moore (niece); her brother, Dennis Rogers (Reno) and her sister, Jody Tewell (Elko). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jamie Oehring and Devon Oehring (Brittany), and her cat, Riley. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

She had a full life and is now at peace and free from pain and confusion. Her bright spirit and beautiful smile will make her missed by many.

Celebration of Life will be held September 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the VFW in Elko, Nevada. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Virginia Perry at Elko Federal Credit Union in Elko, Nevada or to the Dementia Society, https://www.dementiasociety.orgewy-body-dementia

Please reach out to Gina Perry, 303-725-2195 with any questions about the service.