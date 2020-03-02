February 10, 1920 – February 24, 2020
Vivian Hutchison Davis passed away on February 24, 2020. She had celebrated her 100th birthday on February 10, 2020. A longtime resident of Elko, she and her husband, Ralph had moved to the Elko area in 1937. They worked in the ranching business for William Moffett, Gold Creek, Cotant, Rancho Grande, Leddick, and Osino were some of the ranches they worked. After leaving ranching they moved to Elko and finished raising their family.
In 2005 Vivian moved to Boise to be with family. She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph; son, Kenneth and great grandson Anthony. She is survived by Fred and Lyona Petersen, Ralond Davis, and grandchildren Stan (Dyana); Norm (Anna); Debbie (Shawn); Shelly (Russ); Rick (Nannette); Eric and Matt (Allison). She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date.
