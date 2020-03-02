Vivian Hutchison Davis passed away on February 24, 2020. She had celebrated her 100th birthday on February 10, 2020. A longtime resident of Elko, she and her husband, Ralph had moved to the Elko area in 1937. They worked in the ranching business for William Moffett, Gold Creek, Cotant, Rancho Grande, Leddick, and Osino were some of the ranches they worked. After leaving ranching they moved to Elko and finished raising their family.