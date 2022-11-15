We are sad to announce the passing of Wade Eugene Fordin, 59, of Elko and Spring Creek, NV. Wade retired from the State of Nevada after working 30 years as a mechanic, first at the Department of Transportation and then for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Wade was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and camp. He also had a love for animals big and small. He spent free time trail riding with his horses and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.