April 2, 1963—November 5, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Wade Eugene Fordin, 59, of Elko and Spring Creek, NV. Wade retired from the State of Nevada after working 30 years as a mechanic, first at the Department of Transportation and then for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Wade was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and camp. He also had a love for animals big and small. He spent free time trail riding with his horses and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Spring Creek LDS Church, Second Ward 234 Boyd Kennedy Road at 11:00 a.m. We appreciate the Second Ward’s compassion and care.
Thank you to Burns Funeral Home, Gerber Law, and the Elko Sheriff’s Department for their support and kindness during this time.
