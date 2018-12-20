Try 1 month for 99¢

February 13, 1927 – December 18, 2018

Beloved Father and Grandfather, Walter B. Jacobsen—known to those who knew him as Bert—passed peacefully on December 18, 2018. He is survived by family who love, honor and appreciate him for the legacy he left behind.

Celebrate
the life of: Walter Bert Jacobsen
