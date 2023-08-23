December 8, 1949- August 20, 2023

Ward was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and moved to Nevada in 1980. He had been a long time resident of the community and enjoyed serving his church at Ruby Mountain Bible Church and his family. He was one who counted everyone as a friend. Ward was a great man and loved by many.

He joined his mother, Wanda; sister, Brenda and three grandchildren. Ward left behind his father, Herman; brothers, Craig and Kenton; children, Chad (Stacie) Guenin; Denise (Chris) Perdue; David (Naomi) Guenin; Kari (Cecil) Litke; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

A viewing will take place at Burns Funeral Home, Friday, September 1 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held at Ruby Mountain Bible Church, 475 Diamondback Dr., Spring Creek, NV 89815 on September 2 at 11am. We are remembering Ward with contributions to the Ruby Mountain Bible Church building fund or to The Gideon International.