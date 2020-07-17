Wayde Loris Dudley

August 30, 1942 – July 17, 2020
Wayde was born to Nina and Earl Dudley in Elko, NV August 30, 1942 and passed at his home early in the morning of July 17, 2020 in the company of his loving wife of 55 years Barbara. Wayde is survived by three daughters Bonnie, Mariah and Beth and three sons-in-law, three granddaughters, two grandsons and brother, Parus Dudley. Wayde was employed in Las Vegas and met and married Barb. They later moved back to the Elko area and developed many friends in the area. They moved to Oregon and Wayde retired from the City of Eugene Engineering Dept. Wayde and Barb then relocated to their beloved Oregon coast, became involved in the community of Newport and enjoyed life for many years. Wayde was an avid fisherman and fished Oregon, Alaska, Mexico and Baja. He was an expert competition pistol shooter and won many awards. Wayde was preceded in death by parents Nina and Earl.
