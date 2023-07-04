THE VILLAGES—Wayne J. Worthington 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, following hip replacement surgery. He was born in in Mountain City, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 yrs., Sandra L. Worthington and his parents Clifford and Blanche Worthington. Wayne is survived by his three daughters Lei Annette Trease-Cox, Michelle Marie Cano, and Patricia Lynn Worthington, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.