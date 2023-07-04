March 3, 1938—April 24, 2023
THE VILLAGES—Wayne J. Worthington 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, following hip replacement surgery. He was born in in Mountain City, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 yrs., Sandra L. Worthington and his parents Clifford and Blanche Worthington. Wayne is survived by his three daughters Lei Annette Trease-Cox, Michelle Marie Cano, and Patricia Lynn Worthington, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Wayne graduated from Elko High School in 1956 and worked for the State of Nevada as a surveyor, several contractors across the county and finally with Cominco American Gold until his retirement. He earned his degree in Engineering over several years. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, and golf. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
