May 9, 1927—July 27, 2022

Webb Daniel Brady was born on May 9, 1927, in Beowawe, Nevada. Webb passed away at home on July 27, 2022, in Elko, Nevada. Webb was born to Eva Dick Piffero of Beowawe, Nevada and Daniel Brady of Yomba, Nevada.

Webb grew up in Beowawe, Nevada spending much time with his cousins, the Danns, Murphys, Snooks, Pifferos, Dicks and Jacksons. He attended schools in Beowawe and the Stewart Indian Boarding School. In his early years, he worked on the local ranches in Eureka, Lander, and Elko counties. He worked for 25 years at the Ruby Mountain Packing Company and was trained as a meat cutter. When the packing company closed, he went to work at Angelo’s Meat Locker plant for about 15 years.

Webb is survived by his brothers: Tom Piffero, Elko, NV, Earl Brady, Yomba, NV; sisters: Charlotte (Harvey) Healy, Wells, NV, Marlene Jim, Reno, NV, Delores George, Dresslerville, NV; children: Lorraine (Darrell) Shay, Pocatello, ID, Leah Brady and Marvin (Christine) Brady of Elko, NV and Steve Brady of Wells, Nevada; step-daughter, Lois Whitney, Elko, NV and nephew, Chuck Layton, South Dakota.

Webb was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jackson Brady; mother, Eva Piffero; father, Daniel Brady; sister, Gladys Brady Johnnie; brothers: Johnnie Brady, Donald Brady, and Erwin Brady; grandmother: Mary Hall; grandfather, Tom Dick; step-daughters: Marian Sam, Betty Jo Dick and Margaret Walker.

Special thank you to New Horizon for the assistance and care that they provided to our loved one.

Services will be held at the Burns Funeral Home on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. with a traditional feed to follow the graveside services at Elko Colony Diabetes Building.