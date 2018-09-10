Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Weldon L Stallard

September 26, 1942 – September 3, 2018

Weldon L. Stallard of Battle Mtn. passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 of a fatal auto accident. He was 75 years old, born on September 26, 1942 in Texas to Everett and Irene Lillie Stallard. He is survived by mother Lillie Irene Stallard; brothers William, Kenneth, and Lambert Stallard; children, Heidi Jeffries-Bennett, Kim Stutzman, Larry E. Stallard Sr, Michael Stallard, and Jenni Rasmussen. A viewing will be held at 10:15am service following 11:00 am at the LDS church in Battle Mountain Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

