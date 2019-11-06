Wesley Carl Brown

Wes was born in the small northern Nevada town of Elko on November 27, 1948. He graduated from Elko High School and joined the Marines in 1966. He served four years as a combat engineer and blaster during the Vietnam War. In 1984 Wes and his family moved to Las Vegas, NV where he worked as an appraiser for Clark County until his retirement.

While he had a distinguished career and military service, his greatest pride came in his children. Wes was a kind, patient and unflappable parent who both his children describe as loving. He was the kind of man who parented “with love and logic” before it became a catchphrase. Jennifer remembers many long conversations, often in the boat in the front yard, where her dad painted a picture of the scenario she would face based on each decision and allowed her to make mistakes without judgement or condemnation. Always a jokester who could find humor in the oddest places, Wes taught his children and grandchildren to look for the good. One of Jeremy’s favorite memories with his dad was a day on the lake where the two tried to tackle operating a double engine craft. They laughed and laughed as they blundered their way in what can only be described as a bumper boat gone rogue. They eventually got the hang of it but the duo laughed about it for months.