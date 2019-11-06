November 27, 1948 – October 29, 2019
Wesley Carl Brown died in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 29 following an 11 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Known to friends and family as Wes, he is survived by his brother Ron Brown, sister Roz Brown, daughter Jennifer Brown, son Jeremy Brown, daughter-in-law Patricia Brown, grandchildren Clay, Cheyenne, Courtney, Jeremy Jr. and Zachary and three great grandchildren, Cayden, Braxton and Allesandra.
You have free articles remaining.
Wes was born in the small northern Nevada town of Elko on November 27, 1948. He graduated from Elko High School and joined the Marines in 1966. He served four years as a combat engineer and blaster during the Vietnam War. In 1984 Wes and his family moved to Las Vegas, NV where he worked as an appraiser for Clark County until his retirement.
While he had a distinguished career and military service, his greatest pride came in his children. Wes was a kind, patient and unflappable parent who both his children describe as loving. He was the kind of man who parented “with love and logic” before it became a catchphrase. Jennifer remembers many long conversations, often in the boat in the front yard, where her dad painted a picture of the scenario she would face based on each decision and allowed her to make mistakes without judgement or condemnation. Always a jokester who could find humor in the oddest places, Wes taught his children and grandchildren to look for the good. One of Jeremy’s favorite memories with his dad was a day on the lake where the two tried to tackle operating a double engine craft. They laughed and laughed as they blundered their way in what can only be described as a bumper boat gone rogue. They eventually got the hang of it but the duo laughed about it for months.
Wes loved woodcraft, creating works of art for family and friends, and playing the drums. He found solace and joy in music, enjoying the Doors, Eagles, Beach Boys, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.
Services will be held at the Boulder City Veteran’s Memorial at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 20. The family asks that in lieu of flowers; please make a donation in Wes’ name to the www.vfw.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.