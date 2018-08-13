Wesley Dick

March 3, 1932 – August 6, 2018
Wesley was born March 3, 1932 and passed away on August 6, 2018. He is survived by his three daughters; Laprenza; Pat (Vic) Luna; and Arlinda Temoke; grandchildren Stormy (Nolan) Stevens; Tweney (Demetrio) Vasquez; Shannon Darden and Wes (Arleen) Luna; 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Wesley loved to do many things but being with his grandchildren was the highlight of his life. He will be forever loved and missed.
Services will be held Friday, August 17 at 10:00a.m., at the Wellness Center, followed by a feed.
