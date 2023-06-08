Our beloved Wesley Eugene Walker from Elko, Nevada, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 surrounded by love, compassion and support from family. The number of lives Wes touched over the years is immeasurable and was an inspiration to all from family and friends to strangers. If we put ourselves in Wes’ shoes, we would all be so loved and so blessed.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Tracey Walker, son Taylor Patrick Walker, parents Mel and Sue Armuth Craig, Aunt Vicki Armuth Kinney, sisters Brenda Walker, Kathy Walker (Les Burson), Margaret Nordahl and brother Guy Walker (Olatz Apalategui). Wes is also survived by his mother-in-law Wanda Jayo, her children Pat and Mike Combs, Juan and Terry Jayo and Linda Wigglesworth, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church at 990 Highland Drive, Elko, Nevada on Saturday, June 17th 2023 at 2:30 pm. A celebration of life will follow at Ruby View Golf Course at 5:00 pm.
