Wesley J Mecham

June 18, 1954 – August 20, 2020
Wes passed away peacefully at a memory care center in Idaho Falls, due to complications of dementia. He started working in his father’s shop in Bakersfield at the age of 14. Wes worked in the oil fields and finally broke away and came to work in Elko for P&H. He was an accomplished machinist, hunter and fisherman.
Wes is survived by his wife of Challis Id; sister, Rebecca Shell, of Dayton Oh; daughter, Monica Piguee of Broomfield Co. and three grandchildren; Jacob, Joseph and Jordan. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.