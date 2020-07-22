Will McKnight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will was born December 26, 1986 in Elko, Nevada to Bill & Sharon McKnight. He was raised in Lamoille and attended Spring Creek schools. He worked and played hard growing up in a ranching family, which included feeding and working cows, riding, branding, haying, and all the hard work and fun that goes along with it. He was very proud to be 5th generation Nevada born. His biggest love was always any kind of sports, and he loved playing basketball, football, and soccer during his school years. His coaches often commented on his heart and dedication to his teams. He was very active in 4-H in many projects, activities, and leadership roles.

In 2003 Will was invited to represent the U.S. in overseas competition in the People to People basketball program, founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His spelling abilities enabled him to win first place in the 2nd grade spelling bee at Spring Creek Elementary. He had a good imagination and was very talented at writing, and was chosen from Spring Creek and Elko schools to participate in the young writer’s presentation program.

Will’s biggest pride and joy in life was his beautiful daughter Taylor. His best friend was his dog Chubs, who he raised from the runt of the litter on a bottle to become his fearless companion and protector. He loved animals, all kinds, from his cows to reptiles to the neighbor’s ducks.