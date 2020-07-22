Will McKnight

Will was born December 26, 1986 in Elko, Nevada to Bill & Sharon McKnight. He was raised in Lamoille and attended Spring Creek schools. He worked and played hard growing up in a ranching family, which included feeding and working cows, riding, branding, haying, and all the hard work and fun that goes along with it. He was very proud to be 5th generation Nevada born. His biggest love was always any kind of sports, and he loved playing basketball, football, and soccer during his school years. His coaches often commented on his heart and dedication to his teams. He was very active in 4-H in many projects, activities, and leadership roles.
In 2003 Will was invited to represent the U.S. in overseas competition in the People to People basketball program, founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His spelling abilities enabled him to win first place in the 2nd grade spelling bee at Spring Creek Elementary. He had a good imagination and was very talented at writing, and was chosen from Spring Creek and Elko schools to participate in the young writer’s presentation program.
Will’s biggest pride and joy in life was his beautiful daughter Taylor. His best friend was his dog Chubs, who he raised from the runt of the litter on a bottle to become his fearless companion and protector. He loved animals, all kinds, from his cows to reptiles to the neighbor’s ducks.
Will later worked as a drill helper and a driller, which took him to live in several states and locations. He liked to spend his free time hiking and camping in the Ruby Mountains. He had a huge heart and always had a little smile and a big helping hand for anyone who needed it.
Will was preceded in death by his father Bill. He is survived by his daughter Taylor; mother, Sharon; brothers, Ben (Kim) and Dan McKnight, and his nieces and a nephew.
There will be a Celebration of Life August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lamoille Grove for family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.