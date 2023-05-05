July 4, 1939—May 1, 2023

William “Bill” Galvin of Spring Creek passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023, after a battle with cancer. He moved to Spring Creek in 1980 with the love of his life, Susie whom he met in 1978.

He is survived by Susie; his sister, Mary Ann Jensen; sisters-in-law: Ginger Ries and Cathy Galvin and niece, Mary Pat Carroll.

Bill served four years in the United States Air Force, followed by more than 20 years working for United Airlines where he was able to follow his dreams to travel and visit many national and international destinations. He ended his work career with 16 years at the United States Postal Service in Elko, Nevada.

After retirement, Bill’s love of his own Tai Chi practice led him to teach Tai Chi at Great Basin College for years, inspiring others to develop their own practice. He loved finding, restoring and driving Volkswagens. Bill and Susie participated in VW Thing rallies for 20 plus years, with trips that continued to satisfy his love of travel. Destinations included many northern and western states and Canada.

Bill was an intelligent man with a quiet and gentle spirit. He had a quick wit and amazing sense of humor that remained strong through his last days.