June 12, 1960—October 7, 2022

William (Bill) White was born in Moab, Utah on June 12, 1960. He left this world on October 7, 2022 at the age of 62.

Bill was a jack of all trades and a master of many. He was an avid craftsman, a rock n’ roll fanatic, comic, friend, son, brother, uncle, a grandfather, and a proud father. Bill was unapologetically himself. He was known for his sharp wit, his contagious laugh, and his great sense of humor. He was loyal and hardworking. He cared deeply for those he loved, including his dogs, Hank and Blueberry, and took great pride in being a provider for his family.

He was truly an original and the world is a lot less exciting without him. He will be missed greatly by many. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.

We encourage you to listen to one of Tesla’s greatest hits, Modern Day Cowboy, in memory of our Wild Bill.

We love you to the sky, dad!