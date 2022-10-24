June 12, 1960—October 7, 2022
William (Bill) White was born in Moab, Utah on June 12, 1960. He left this world on October 7, 2022 at the age of 62.
Bill was a jack of all trades and a master of many. He was an avid craftsman, a rock n’ roll fanatic, comic, friend, son, brother, uncle, a grandfather, and a proud father. Bill was unapologetically himself. He was known for his sharp wit, his contagious laugh, and his great sense of humor. He was loyal and hardworking. He cared deeply for those he loved, including his dogs, Hank and Blueberry, and took great pride in being a provider for his family.
He was truly an original and the world is a lot less exciting without him. He will be missed greatly by many. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.
We encourage you to listen to one of Tesla’s greatest hits, Modern Day Cowboy, in memory of our Wild Bill.
We love you to the sky, dad!
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.