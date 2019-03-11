Try 3 months for $3
William (Bill) Chaffee

He loved hunting and fishing and telling jokes. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Ninna; Sons Mike (Vi) Corbin, Dan Chaffee, daughters Cherie Chaffee and Jacqueline Furfaro; granddaughters Sonya (Earl) Hines, Jennyfer Corbin, Stephanie Furfaro and Cassidy Furfaro and great grandchildren Tabetha, Dylan, and Eyan Hines. Also survived by sisters Jean Heaton and Joan Hand and brothers Ted Chaffee and Rodney (Jill) Chaffee and a multitude of much loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

