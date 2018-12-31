William E. Maloney

WlLLlAM E. (BILL) MALONEY
November 25, 1940 - December 16, 2018
William E. (Bill) Maloney passed peacefully at his home on December 16th, 2018 from complications of cancer and surgery. Bill was born on November 25th, 1940 to James and Noreen Maloney in Trenton, Nebraska. The family moved to Elko, Nevada in 1951 when Bill was eleven and in the fifth grade. He attended Elko County schools, graduating from Elko High School in 1959. He participated in the Elko High Band playing the clarinet. in his youth he was a member of local Boy Scout troops. He continued his formal education at the University of Nevada/Reno graduating in 1964 with a BA in Education and Science. After graduation he worked as manager of Jay's Motel in Elko. He began his career in education in 1968 teaching Science and Computer Technology at the Elko Junior High School. He retired from the school district in 1998. After retirement he was employed in the office of Dr. Louis Bergeron. Bill also worked as a summer employee for the Bureau of Land Management as a fire dispatcher for twenty years.
He was an accomplished bridge player and was a member of the Elko Bridge Club for over fifty years. He enjoyed meals and companionship at the Elko Senior Center, renewing old friendships and making new ones. He was a devout Catholic and worshiped at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elko.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by cousins, Patricia, Michael and James Grafel, Dorothy Furry, John and Gene Frick, & Kristy Marshall. He is also survived by many friends, including special friends, Dick Harris, Dick and Lois Canady, Jack and Jamie Simonsen, and his beloved cats Romeo and Rascal.
A special thanks to the employees at New Horizon Care and Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Bill the last few months and to Father Biju of St. Joseph's, for his daily visits to Bill administering friendship, prayer, and communion.
In memory of our dear friend, please donate to the charity of your choice.
We say goodbye for now to a special man. See you on the other side. You will be missed by many.
