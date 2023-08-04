April 20, 1977—July 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS—William J. “Bill” Armstrong was born in Elko, Nevada on April 20, 1977; he died unexpectedly on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by Janice Lucille Fieseler Armstrong, Malcolm Patterson Armstrong, Jr., Willa Cozette Armstrong, and Dawn Rae Armstrong.
He is survived by Mattison Armstrong and Janice Glidewell.
At the present time no services are planned.
