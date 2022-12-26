William Joseph Plummer

August 20, 1927—December 5, 2022

ELKO—William Plummer was born in Durand, Wisconsin in 1927, graduated high school at 16 as class president and valedictorian, and completed his freshman year in engineering at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Navy for a short stint during WWII. Declining an appointment to the Naval Academy, he returned to UW to graduate and teach engineering mechanics. In 1950 he married Wanda Ash of Alden, Minnesota, an RN. In 1952 they moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where daughter Leslie was followed by sons Christopher, Robert, and William (Mike). Bill spent the next thirty years working in technical support of the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory and the Nevada Test Site, on nuclear development and related programs, moving to Las Vegas in 1962. He became a Registered Professional Engineer in New Mexico, earned an advanced degree in electrical engineering (UW) and an MBA (UNLV), and taught a wide variety of subjects, some at the graduate level, via part-time appointments to the staffs of nearby institutions. While at Los Alamos (where the hydrogen bomb was being designed) he enjoyed the “Big Bang” culture of scientists at work and play, and gained some local notoriety performing lead roles (mostly comedy) in an active community theater.

In 1970 he began writing to record the antics of adopted orphan Peep-Sight (“A Quail in the Family,” 1974), and continued to log his family’s adventures with various pets (“Friends of the Family”, 1975), and he and Wanda’s effort to return yet another five wayward quail chicks to the wild (“Five of a Kind”, 1976). He retired in 1982, and in 1985 he and Wanda moved to Spring Creek, Nevada. His three books found new life when “A Quail in the Family” was released as an eBook in 2016, with “Friends” and “Five of a Kind” following in 2017. In 2018, “A Quail in the Family” was released as an Audiobook. Never far from nature, Bill and Wanda enjoyed their final years exploring, photographing and hunting in the beautiful high desert and rugged terrain of the Ruby Mountains and enjoying from their back porch, the frequent visits of a small covey of California Quail.

Bill passed peacefully at the age of 95 on December 5, 2022. He is survived by daughter, Leslie; and son, Robert of Spring Creek; son, Christopher and his partner, Deb Vari of New Jersey; grandchildren: Sarah (Plummer ) Forbes and husband, Josh, and Mason Plummer of Richmond, VA; son, William Michael of Henderson, grandchildren: Phillip and Nicolas of Santa Rosa, CA.

Bill is preceded in death by parents: William Edmund and Agnes; sisters: Jeanne and Doris; and Wanda, beloved wife of over 70 years.

To honor Bill’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In remembrance, friends are encouraged to make a donation to the National Audubon Society, https://www.audubon.org.