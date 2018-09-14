Subscribe for 33¢ / day
November 22, 1931—September 12, 2018

Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, William Lee Barney, age 86 passed away September 12, 2018 in Elko, Nevada.

He was born November 22 , 1931 in Price, Utah to Virgil and Crystal (Ellen) Barney. He married Carolyn Rose Larsen Thorngren on September 1, 1960 in Ely, Nevada. Carolyn passed away on July 14, 2009.

Bill spent most of his working years as a heavy equipment operator. He eventually owned much of his own equipment and took great pride in his work. He owned/operated a lumber company called Barney Brothers Timber with his brother, Ed when they were young.

He is survived by his son, Dennis (Jennifer); daughter, Ramona (Delbert) Fiack, all of Elko, NV; daughter, Cathy (Paul) Pugliese, Price, UT; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Ellen; wife Carolyn, son, Wesley Barney Thorngren and one sister and 5 brothers.

Bill grew up in a one room cabin in Nine Mile Canyon and never lost his love for the mountains. Some of his fondest memories were in his later years riding 4-wheelers and spending time with his brother, John.

Funeral services will be at Mitchell Funeral Home located at 233 E. Main in Price, Utah on September 21, at 11:00a.m. Condolences may be sent to Mitchell Funeral Home.

Bill will be missed by all who loved him.

