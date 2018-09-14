November 22, 1931—September 12, 2018
Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, William Lee Barney, age 86 passed away September 12, 2018 in Elko, Nevada.
He was born November 22 , 1931 in Price, Utah to Virgil and Crystal (Ellen) Barney. He married Carolyn Rose Larsen Thorngren on September 1, 1960 in Ely, Nevada. Carolyn passed away on July 14, 2009.
Bill spent most of his working years as a heavy equipment operator. He eventually owned much of his own equipment and took great pride in his work. He owned/operated a lumber company called Barney Brothers Timber with his brother, Ed when they were young.
He is survived by his son, Dennis (Jennifer); daughter, Ramona (Delbert) Fiack, all of Elko, NV; daughter, Cathy (Paul) Pugliese, Price, UT; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Ellen; wife Carolyn, son, Wesley Barney Thorngren and one sister and 5 brothers.
Bill grew up in a one room cabin in Nine Mile Canyon and never lost his love for the mountains. Some of his fondest memories were in his later years riding 4-wheelers and spending time with his brother, John.
Funeral services will be at Mitchell Funeral Home located at 233 E. Main in Price, Utah on September 21, at 11:00a.m. Condolences may be sent to Mitchell Funeral Home.
Bill will be missed by all who loved him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.