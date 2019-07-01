William Martin

May 17, 1930 – June 28-2019
William (Bill) Martin, 89, of Portland, Oregon passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at Carlin Cemetery with a reception to follow at Carlin’s Pacini Hall.
Bill was born in Malta, Montana on May 17th, 1930. He moved to Portland, Oregon during World War II where he enlisted in the National Guard before graduating from high school. Bill met the love of his life, DeElda (Dee) Remmick while attending high school, to whom he was married for 67 years. His life long career of 42 years was spent working for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was promoted to round house foreman in 1965. Bill moved his family to Carlin, Nevada in 1968 where they spent the next 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and fishing at their cabin in Jarbidge, Nevada. He and his family attended St. Mark Lutheran Church faithfully. In his later years, Bill enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife DeElda, son Doug Martin, and daughter D’Anne (Howard) Wright, grandchildren; Howard Jr. (Marmar) Wright, Sandy (Summer) Wright, Thomas Wright, Daren (Jovan) Martin, great-grandchildren; Kian Wright, Alyson Martin, Ziba Wright, Evan Dew-Wright, Mason Martin, Dominic Martin, and Jace Dew-Wright and many other family members.
Bill is preceded in death by parents and his five brothers, Kenny, Glen, Grant, Wayne, and Walter.
