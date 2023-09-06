Gone to soon, on Tuesday, August 29th, we lost our Matt. Matt was born on January 18, 1975, to William and Lana Gibbs in Elko, Nevada. He grew up on the Gibbs Family ranch and attended grammar school and high school in Wells, Nevada. With the exception of a brief time attending college in northern California, Matt resided in Northeastern Nevada his entire life. Family and friends were very important to Matt, he always held them close to his heart. He was raised on the family ranch in northeastern Nevada where he loved to break horses, ride motorcycles, and work hard. The outdoors is where he loved to be, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping, cooking on the BBQ, he loved it all. He definitely loved living on the edge and pushing the limits with everything he did, he loved the adrenaline rush! Matt not only loved excitement, but he loved helping people. He would take the time for anyone that needed to visit, or solve a problem. He was a good listener, and it didn’t matter what time of day or night, he would be there for you and give great advice even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. His big hugs were the comforting part after a good talk or just whenever you saw him. They were the best hugs you could ask for. There was never a dull moment when you were with Matt, he would bring excitement, laughter, and adventure everywhere he went. He could walk into a room and not know a soul and by the end of the night he knew everyone. He looked at each day as a new beginning and didn’t let negativity bring him down.