January 18, 1975—August 29, 2023
Gone to soon, on Tuesday, August 29th, we lost our Matt. Matt was born on January 18, 1975, to William and Lana Gibbs in Elko, Nevada. He grew up on the Gibbs Family ranch and attended grammar school and high school in Wells, Nevada. With the exception of a brief time attending college in northern California, Matt resided in Northeastern Nevada his entire life. Family and friends were very important to Matt, he always held them close to his heart. He was raised on the family ranch in northeastern Nevada where he loved to break horses, ride motorcycles, and work hard. The outdoors is where he loved to be, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping, cooking on the BBQ, he loved it all. He definitely loved living on the edge and pushing the limits with everything he did, he loved the adrenaline rush! Matt not only loved excitement, but he loved helping people. He would take the time for anyone that needed to visit, or solve a problem. He was a good listener, and it didn’t matter what time of day or night, he would be there for you and give great advice even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. His big hugs were the comforting part after a good talk or just whenever you saw him. They were the best hugs you could ask for. There was never a dull moment when you were with Matt, he would bring excitement, laughter, and adventure everywhere he went. He could walk into a room and not know a soul and by the end of the night he knew everyone. He looked at each day as a new beginning and didn’t let negativity bring him down.
Matt is survived by his father, William H. Gibbs; wife, Sonjia and their daughter, Reaitta, and stepchildren: Keilailee, and Asheron; son, William Wyatt Gibbs (Katie); daughter, Cody Gibbs with Brandy Patterson; his sisters: Cherie Talbert (Wes) and Jessica Mesna (Wyatt); grandfather, Richard Vannucci, lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lana Gibbs; grandparents: William B. Gibbs and Mary Gibbs; grandmother, Maxine Vannucci; nephew, Jesse Pengelly; cousins: Nicole and Alex Andrae.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Gibbs kids’ college fund at NV State Bank 775-237-5670.
Celebration of life will be held at the Owl Club in Eureka on September 7th at 7:00 p.m. Rosary at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wells on September 8th at 6:00 p.m.
Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. on September 9th at the Gibbs Ranch, reception to follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.